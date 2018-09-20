For those who live there, New Orleans is our city. Not in the insular, dangerous way that organizations like Jane Place use the word “our” — to divide, but in the way to unite. There are those of us who’ve seen a New Orleans changed, destroyed and rebuilt again. Those of us who understand that New Orleans is not a city of “us versus them,” but a city of come as you are. I moved to this city after being inspired by the culture, the people, and the entrepreneurial spirit that is so valued here. I may not have been born in New Orleans but I loved this city so much I chose to leave everything behind and start a life here. A life that now consists of a husband who was not only born here but is a Veteran who made real-life sacrifices so that we could purchase the short-term rental we own today.
Unfortunately, the policy released this week by Jane Place seeks neither common ground nor a united path forward. It threatens to remove thousands of entrepreneurs and community resources from the city landscape. That is evident in the reality that this halfhearted proposal was crafted without any community input. Conversely, over the past four weeks, local vacation rental owners like myself have hosted open community meetings throughout New Orleans to hear from neighbors, vacation rental owners, advocates. We invited over 11,000 residents, 43 community organizations and 140 small businesses. If Place had done the same, they would have heard that most residents don’t want effective bans or onerous regulations, they want fair and effective policies that address concerns while recognizing the value of whole-home nonowner-occupied vacation rentals to local residents and neighborhoods.
I’m proud to be a vacation rental owner. I’m proud to support a policy that charts a fair path forward and prioritizes residents. I’m proud to support the whole-home, whole community roadmap. I am proud that the policies I support could be a financial solution for affordable housing and the 35,000 blighted properties plaguing our city. I’m proud to stand up with my fellow pro-vacation rental advocates and the 10,000 people we all employee against Place’s proposal. We all deserve better than to be led astray by their misconstrued understanding of how to better the affordable housing here.
Carley A. Sercovich
Short Term Resources Nola
New Orleans