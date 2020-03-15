I read with interest your articles about time change. I wholeheartedly agree that we should live with the same time all year.
I see our current system as this: part of the year in God's time and part of the year in daylight saving time. Actually, the daylight saving time is a misnomer. No daylight is saved, it just comes at a different hour on the clock. I call standard time, God's time, because we as Christians consider some hours as sacred. In reflection on Good Friday, we pay special reference to the 3 o'clock hour.
My preference would be to stop changing our clocks twice a year and live all year with standard, or God's, time. Either way, I think we should leave the clock alone.
LOUIS "BOO" LEBLANC
retired
Donaldsonville