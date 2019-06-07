On the calendar, I have seen Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Grandparents’ Day observances, but I can’t locate Children’s Day. I have searched for Children’s Day cards, but I am unable to locate any with reference to Children’s Day. I have not heard or seen anything on TV or in the newspaper in reference to Children’s Day. I spoke with a newspaper staff member about Children’s Day, and I was asked, “Do they have Children’s Day?”
According to the American Book of Days, annual widespread observance of Children’s Day started the second Sunday of June, 1856. The children are our precious resources and our future. We need to realize we have not been adults all our lives. We need to put our arms around our children, show love, compassion, praise, offer words of encouragements, and help to build self-esteem. We need to be there for our children, have tough love; say what you mean and mean what you say. We are the parents, and they are the children. We are raising them; don’t allow them to raise us.
Children will go as far as we let them go. Children’s Day is June 9th. I am asking every adult to please participate in this celebration. Thanks in advance to all who participate in this celebration. Happy Children’s Day to all children, and may God continue to bless you.
Earnestine Gordon
educator
Clinton