Gov. John Bel Edwards is term-limited.
He therefore can’t run for governor again and should not be beholden to his major campaign donors when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. He should instead follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which clearly state that individuals 65 and older should be given priority for the vaccine shot after nursing homes and first-responders.
Virtually every other governor across the United States is following that guideline except for our governor. Our governor feels that after people 70 and older receive their shots he should skip over his constituents who are 65 and older.
People ages 65 and over with underlying conditions have been determined to be the most vulnerable people among us and should be given top priority for the COVID-19 vaccine. Edwards apparently feels it is more important to take care of his campaign donors before people between 65 and 70.
It is my understanding that after the people 70 and over receive their shots, he will put in line next teachers and judiciary personnel. If this is true that is just plain wrong and deplorable.
I have phoned Gov. Edwards' office five times over the past three weeks and had to leave messages for a return call. Every time his staff office recording asks that you leave a message and someone will call you back promptly. I am still waiting for a return phone call.
Apparently, Edwards and his staff don’t really care about his constituents just like he doesn’t care about following the science like the Democrats love to say, while he ignores the CDC guidelines.
JESSE PITRE
retired, industrial sales
Walker