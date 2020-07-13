The Legislature should be applauded on its overwhelming passage of common-sense legal reform legislation during the recent special session. Bipartisan passage of House Bill 57 by Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, would not have occurred without thoughtful discussion and compromise on both sides of the issue. These reforms signal what The Advocate’s June 16 editorial called “sensible and reflect the law in other states.”
This legislation, now awaiting Gov. John Bel Edwards’ signature, enacts the Civil Justice Reform Act of 2020 and represents a significant step forward for Louisiana. Among the provisions are limiting information provided about insurance coverage to jurors during trial and making evidence of seat belt use allowable in court.
Other provisions include lowering the highest-in-the-nation jury trial threshold from $50,000 to $10,000 and addressing the much-debated collateral source rule. The bill would create a new statute allowing judges discretion to award a maximum of 40% of the difference between the amount billed for medical expenses and the actual amount paid following the verdict.
These reforms are a first step in bringing Louisiana in line with other states. This makes Louisiana’s economy more competitive. Fewer unfounded lawsuits, coupled with increased competition in the insurance market, are expected to lower consumer and commercial auto insurance rates.
While lowering auto insurance rates for all Louisiana drivers is an important goal of this legislation, much more can be accomplished.
Meaningful legal reform is long overdue in Louisiana. This legislation will help insulate taxpayers from the hidden costs of lawsuit abuse, which currently is about $4,000 per year for each Louisiana family. An improved legal climate will also make Louisiana more competitive when it comes to attracting new jobs and economic opportunities, as well as expanding its existing business and industry base. The state depends on logging, agriculture and petrochemical industries and affiliated businesses to keep its economy rolling.
Louisiana’s business climate is ranked second-worst in the country and consistently lands near the top of the national “Judicial Hellholes” list. Louisiana has a problem, evidenced by the sheer volume of advertising lawyers promising quick cash payouts on billboards and airwaves across the state.
These reforms are more critical now than ever as both families and businesses work to rebuild Louisiana’s struggling economy.
Voters sent a clear message last fall by electing many new legislators who ran on a platform to fix this broken legal system. Louisianans are tired of accepting the status quo and substituting “jackpot justice” for real economic development and quality jobs. The message was clearly not lost on the Legislature.
Gov. Edwards has indicated he will sign the bill. Voters across the state want a more prosperous future for our families and businesses. It is time to swap frivolous lawsuits for real opportunity for all Louisianans.
LANA VENABLE
executive director, Lawsuit Abuse Watch
Baton Rouge