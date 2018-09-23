Rose Awards -- Taking home awards from the American Institute of Architects Baton Rouge chapter's annual Rose Awards Gala July 30 are, from left, Michael Miller, Crump Wilson Architects; Michael Holly, Holly & Smith Architects; Scott Ritter, Ritter Maher Architects; Joshua Hoffpauir, Hoffpauir & Associates; Jon Heltz, Coleman Partners; Jimmy Hebert, GraceHebert Architects; and Fritz Embaugh, plus one design & construction.