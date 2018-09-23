It was a delight to read your news article about the design of the Water Institute of the Gulf, the recipient of Baton Rouge’s highest honor at the the American Institute of Architects Rose Design Awards in July.
As an architect and current president of AIA Louisiana, I would like to congratulate Marvin “Buddy” Ragland, AIA, and his firm, Coleman Partners, on their extraordinary work. The story hit the mark, describing Ragland’s enthusiasm and ability to design a building both striking and functional. It’s another excellent architectural addition to the Baton Rouge landscape.
Every year, AIA chapters across our state honor architects and their projects with design awards like this. However, recognizing beautiful buildings is not the only thing that we do. Since our founding in 1943, AIA Louisiana has served as an effective platform and resource for member architects to stay informed on design and environmental issues, while helping improve public policy and procedures relating to the design profession.
For example, in 1966, almost 25 years before President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, AIA Louisiana worked with lawmakers to introduce such legislation on the state level, and as a result, Louisiana became one of the first states to enact a law requiring design for handicap accessibility. Later, during a time when the distribution of state design projects was increasingly politically-motivated, AIA Louisiana worked diligently under three governors to create the fair and impartial Louisiana Architectural Selection Board. This board ensures that the selection of architectural firms for state-funded projects is based solely on qualifications.
Besides designing beautiful, award-winning buildings, architects like Mr. Ragland continue to make lasting and positive contributions to our communities, as active members of AIA Louisiana. For this 75th anniversary year, we salute our members, whose contributions of time and energy have brought positive changes to our profession and our state.
Lynn Guidry
president, AIA Louisiana
Carencro