Sometimes I find it hard not to laugh when I read the commentary by Richard Cohen and/or Cokie and Steve Roberts. These columnists really have a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, aka TDS. Hillary Clinton lost and they refuse to accept it. I'll comment on Cohen first.
He referred to President Donald Trump as "An American Nero" who threatens the republic. He continually calls Trump names, such as racist, but offers no proof. In so many words, he was saying that there is nothing to fear from the caravan of immigrants. He refers to sending troops to the border as a concocted threat. Little does Cohen, sitting in his office, realize is that a flood of immigrants is most definitely a threat because it will only invite bigger floods.
Cokie and Steve Roberts basically said the same thing, only talking about Jewish immigrants. All three of the writers seem to have missed what Trump has done that no previous president in recent times has done. These writers are inside-the-Beltway people who have no idea as to what is happening in the rest of the country. They have criticized his tax cuts as being "tax cuts for the rich" while ignoring the fact that at least 50 percent of the people pay no income tax. So let me name a few major things that they seem to ignore that the president has accomplished:
- Stopped NAFTA, which was a way to ship jobs to Mexico and let Canada protect their industries.
- Stopped the Iran nuclear deal, which many senators opposed but President Barack Obama signed anyway.
- Started talks with North Korea to stop its nuclear ambitions.
- Confronted China about stealing patents and proprietary information.
- Actually tried to do something about the trade deficits with countries that dump goods at below cost.
- Worked to bring jobs back to America.
- He's not an American Nero; he's an American hero.
George Simpson
retired
Marrero