The editorial “When we talk about business, rules have to be firm and fair” does a poor job of explaining the issues surrounding the Greenfield grain elevator complex. It instead misconstrues the Wallace community’s fight as having no purpose but to “agitate industry.”
We are protecting our home, our lives, and our rights. We did not seek to be environmental activists; we were pushed into environmentalism by the failure of public bodies to hold the 200 facilities along the banks of the Mississippi River parishes accountable.
First and foremost, the well-known harmful environmental history relative to industry along the river is never raised. The arguments made are sloppy, conflated and do not reflect the facts and evidence gathered about the grain elevator complex for almost two years.
It is perplexing that the editorial urges trust of public officials, as if corrupt and unethical politics are not at the heart of many of our economic problems. Case in point, the cooperative endeavor agreement for a 30-year lease between the Port of South Louisiana and Greenfield will net an over $200 million loss in tax revenue, which supports vital services like teacher salaries and flood protection. Our officials, some of whom met secretly with Greenfield, instead parrot unverified job claims. The same officials refuse to hear our opposition in a public forum, repeatedly denying us an opportunity to address the Parish Council.
Greenfield is consistently in the headlines because of its own opaque and elusive business practices, and is accused of altering official reports to omit the adverse impacts to our community and to Whitney Plantation, which employs a mostly local staff.
Nonprofits like The Descendants Project are working to create healthy sustainable jobs and are supported by the Rockefeller Family Fund and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Greenfield and our elected officials have repeatedly disregarded the community. By presenting one-sided arguments that omit key facts, your editorial is certainly not firm; nor is it fair.
JOY BANNER
co-founder, The Descendants Project
Wallace