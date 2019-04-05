A new low for mendaciousness has been set by President Donald Trump during his first term in office. The count of his many lies or misleading claims now stands at 9,014 as of March 17 (Washington Post fact checker). It should then be of no surprise to anyone when they hear that Trump also cheats at golf. A recent book about Trump and his golfing game is titled “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump,” written by Rick Reilly. The author claims to have known Trump for decades and played golf with him for his book, “Who’s Your Caddy?” While Reilly says that Trump is a good golfer, he also states that Trump’s golf score-altering is “so brazen you almost admire it.”
Gordon Holcomb
retired
Baton Rouge