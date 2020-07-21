It’s amazing what someone can learn from reading a good newspaper.
In Sunday’s editions, in the Capitol Buzz section, I read two articles back-to-back which were enlightening. The first article said that Louisiana residents who made under $60,000 a year had the eighth-lowest tax burden in America. That’s totally contrary to what the current Republican-majority state Legislature would have us believe.
The next article stated that Louisiana ranked fifth-worst in America in Interstate highway spending. There could be a correlation. I have heard in my lifetime that in life you get what you pay for.
ALEX CHAPMAN
lawyer
Ville Platte