High school football has been canceled for the year in Louisiana? Have those that are making the rules ever played sports?
Getting married, having kids, running a company — these are all wonderful aspects of my life — but I have more memories associated with high school sports than almost anything I can imagine. I can semi-jokingly, but honestly, state, that I barely remember the day I got married compared to vivid memories of zillions of character-building moments on the football field.
High school football players (and all high school athletes for that matter) aren’t going to get real sick from COVID-19. COVID-19 may be a problem for people in the stands (if they allow people in the stands), but the kids will be fine. Let them play.
A football player with toughness and strength of character may be needed to save this wimpy nation from itself some day.
KEVIN KELLY
company president
Baton Rouge