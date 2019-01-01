no.katrinarooftop.083018.010
Willard 'Wildman Shorty' Walker with the Big 9 Social and Pleasure Club parades with Da Truth Brass Band for the Original Rooftop Riders parade in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 for the 13th anniversary of when the federal levees failed after Hurricane Katrina on August 29, 2005. Ninth Ward resident Robert Green's house was forced off its foundation by flood waters and floated down the street into an oak tree and the house was pinned next to another house. In the darkness of August 29, 2005 Green tried to get his granddaughters and mother onto a rooftop but one granddaughter Shanai "Nai-Nai" Green fell into the flood waters and perished and his mother Joyce Green also did not survive that day. The bodies were not found till months later.

 Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON

I recently read the piece by Jessica Williams regarding the possible easing of building rules in the Lower Ninth Ward. As a former New Orleans resident, I agree that many spots in the city are still in need of some rebuilding, none more so than the Lower Ninth. However I do not agree with one point Williams makes. She states, "Hurricane Katrina's floodwaters ravaged the area in 2005." This simply does not paint a complete picture of what happened that fateful summer. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, through the design and construction of a levee system that failed in many places, played a huge role in the decimation of the neighborhood.

I'm planning a return visit this year. My hope is that I will see a city even more revitalized than it was when I left. And that includes the Lower Ninth.

Jamie Radley

preschool teacher

San Leandro, California

