Willard 'Wildman Shorty' Walker with the Big 9 Social and Pleasure Club parades with Da Truth Brass Band for the Original Rooftop Riders parade in the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans, La. Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 for the 13th anniversary of when the federal levees failed after Hurricane Katrina on August 29, 2005. Ninth Ward resident Robert Green's house was forced off its foundation by flood waters and floated down the street into an oak tree and the house was pinned next to another house. In the darkness of August 29, 2005 Green tried to get his granddaughters and mother onto a rooftop but one granddaughter Shanai "Nai-Nai" Green fell into the flood waters and perished and his mother Joyce Green also did not survive that day. The bodies were not found till months later.