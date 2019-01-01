I recently read the piece by Jessica Williams regarding the possible easing of building rules in the Lower Ninth Ward. As a former New Orleans resident, I agree that many spots in the city are still in need of some rebuilding, none more so than the Lower Ninth. However I do not agree with one point Williams makes. She states, "Hurricane Katrina's floodwaters ravaged the area in 2005." This simply does not paint a complete picture of what happened that fateful summer. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, through the design and construction of a levee system that failed in many places, played a huge role in the decimation of the neighborhood.
I'm planning a return visit this year. My hope is that I will see a city even more revitalized than it was when I left. And that includes the Lower Ninth.
Jamie Radley
preschool teacher
San Leandro, California