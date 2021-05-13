Senate Bill 205 proposes the breakup of BREC and transfer of major portions of its property and assets to entities that do not presently exist, except in the mind of Sen. Bodi White, R-Central.
Three of the sponsors of SB 205 do not reside in, or have any connection with, East Baton Rouge Parish except for their presence at the State Capitol. They are Sen. Greg Tarver, an undertaker from Caddo Parish; Sen. Heather Cloud, a former mayor of Turkey Creek, who runs a trucking company and a café in Evangeline Parish; and Sen. Cameron Henry, a Metairie Republican operative and former aide to Steve Scalise who has his fingers in every pie.
These brigands are attempting to divert as-yet-undetermined millions of dollars of BREC property and assets and take over their operations in Central, Zachary and the mythical St. George, which is becoming like the Scottish village in “Brigadoon,” the 1954 Lerner and Loewe musical.
Moreover, this bill proposes to hijack a portion of BREC ad valorem taxes collected by EBR and divert them to Central and Zachary for five years, 2021-2026. And all of this has to happen by July 1, 2021. I guess the getaway car is already in place.
The sheer effrontery of this scheme is mind-boggling. It amounts to an unconstitutional taking without compensation on a massive scale, taking from EBR taxpayers who have long funded the BREC system. It must be stopped.
BILL HUEY
consultant
Baton Rouge