Your decision to remove the Mallard Fillmore articles from your commentary section of the paper to the comics pages shows how biased your opinions are towards conservative truths.
The writings may be in comic format but deliver a true message. The writings are not intended to be funny but provoke logical, positive thinking people to come together to create a greater America for all.
To ignore all of the progress this country has made to correct the past sins of slavery, equal justice for all and any other gripes you may have is a recipe to destroy the greatest country this world has ever seen.
It is time you wake up and let the truth be printed and become part of the solutions to the many problems we may still need to address.
ELMER L. HATHAWAY
sergeant major, U.S. Army, retired
Mandeville