On Nov. 13, Louisiana voters will choose between so-called “tax reform” and meeting real state needs.
Constitutional Amendment 2 eliminates the federal income tax deduction from state taxes, a generous tax break that mostly benefits corporations and wealthy people. In exchange, it cuts individual and corporate income-tax rates and would also reduce a franchise tax paid by corporations. It would cap the state individual income tax rate at 4.75% so that incomes from a low of $50,000 up to a hefty $5 million would be taxed at the same rate, clearly benefitting the wealthy.
In so doing, it will cut state revenues by $27 million, funds necessary to meet many pressing needs in our state: failing infrastructure, poor educational outcomes, inadequate access to quality health care, and safety net programs that serve the common good. One in four children in Louisiana lives in poverty. These are the real reasons people and businesses leave our state.
Even more problematic, the amendment provides an automatic “trigger” that would cut taxes across-the-board in future years if Louisiana’s economy reaches certain growth targets. Establishing income tax rates in the constitution means that changes to those rates would require a two-thirds legislative majority vote followed by another vote by the people.
The likely recourse for efficiently meeting future needs would be an increase in sales taxes. Louisiana already has the second-highest-in-the-nation combined sales tax rates, meaning people with low and moderate incomes pay a higher percentage of their income in state and local taxes than people with higher incomes. The amendment does not address this regressive tax system. Real tax reform means getting rid of tax breaks that favor the wealthy and using part of that revenue to bring down the state sales tax.
Amendment No. 2 must be defeated.
KATHLEEN RANDALL
retired civil servant
Baton Rouge