On Friday, Sept. 20, people all over the world rang the alarm about the existential threat of climate change. An estimated 4 million young activists and their allies from Australia to Hamburg, from New York to New Orleans took to the streets and called on politicians to take the necessary bold actions to curb climate change.
But if you get your news from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, you do not know about this. The front page the next day did not mention the largest climate protest in the world’s history. The world news section ignored a story that made headlines across the globe. The metro section disregarded local actions like the Divest Tulane campus demonstration or the students of Homer A. Plessy Community School walking out.
While other news outlets have pledged to increase their climate coverage in the lead-up to the United Nations Climate Action Summit on Sept. 23, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate seems determined to ignore both the climate crisis and the transnational movement to solve it. Given the local impact climate change already has on Louisiana, this is more than disappointing; it is reckless. We need to be informed on the threat climate change poses to our communities, be made aware of the scientific consensus on causes and potential solutions of climate change, and learn about the international and local efforts to counter the threat.
The media, especially local newspapers, play an important role in this. I would like to see more coverage of climate change in The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, e.g. to help us make the connections between the global and the local, and to inform readers about the positions local politicians take on the issue.
Ignoring climate change will not make it go away. This is the kind of arrogance and inattention that has brought us to the point where only immediate, courageous action can avert a major catastrophe.
Christina Kiel
political science professor
New Orleans