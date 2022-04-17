Cynthia Brown’s recent letter to this newspaper asserts that instead of gun control we need “Liberal Politician Control.” She states: “We no longer have crime and punishment. We just have crime and no punishment due to the policies of President Joe Biden and his Democrat (sic) Party.” And, “They have fashioned a revolving door for criminals.”
Could Brown please explain the basis of her assertion? Specifically, what policies of Biden and the Democratic Party have been passed into law by the state legislatures responsible for creating and amending each state’s criminal codes and statues (remember individual states' rights?) and our Congress that amends the permanent U.S. Code, Title 18, that defines federal crimes and criminal procedure. I’m just curious.
I know that the “outrage media” — social and television channels — provide a steady diet of fear and fiction. Many take it at face value without having a questioning attitude because it’s what they want to believe or have been conditioned to believe.
I have the same question for Vice President Mike Pence’s assertion, published in Cal Thomas’s column: “Our schools have been transformed into indoctrination centers ...” Excellent rhetoric, but basis?
What is being actually taught in our schools that has turned them into indoctrination centers? And where?
Conversely, I believe such inflammatory rhetorical missiles are in fact the indoctrination, given that indoctrination is defined as the process of teaching a person or group to accept a set of beliefs uncritically. Recent Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine and dismissing facts as “fake news,” (copycats!) should be a reminder to us to question the veracity of agenda-driven messaging laden with name calling meant to heat up the outrage, divisiveness and howling?
RICHARD HIRSCH
retired project director
Livonia