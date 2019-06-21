As a Brit just in town for the Clean Show, I’m hesitant to make sweeping statements about life in New Orleans. But I’ll make one anyway.
I work closely with small businesses every day back in the UK, and I’ve become absolutely convinced that they’re the real source of color and life in our towns and cities. They’re independent. They’re original. They have charm. They promise discovery every time you wander down to town.
So it’s rewarding to see so many small businesses thriving in New Orleans, from restaurants to bars and boutique clothing shops. We watched in horror from across the pond when Katrina devastated the cityscape, but the Big Easy endured and it seems as if out of the rubble grew numerous businesses of every type and stripe which are now flourishing. It reflects the spirit of a city that has always been lively, innovative, eclectic and utterly distinct.
The food’s great, too.
John Buni
CEO, CleanCloud
London, England