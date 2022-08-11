Every day, multiple shootings, carjackings, thefts and all other crimes. The people of New Orleans are under siege from criminals.
Meanwhile, city government spends millions on a temporary statue. The district attorney was prosecuted, although acquitted, in his own federal trial for tax evasion and fraud.
It is time for drastic actions to protect people from criminals. Bring in the National Guard until enough police are trained and hired to protect and serve. Demand laws are enforced by a district attorney who does his job. Oversee the judicial system to make sure they are doing their jobs.
The citizens of Orleans have been begging for help. When are Orleans elected officials going to be held accountable for not doing their jobs to provide a safe city? In not doing so, they are responsible for the shootings and criminal acts endured by Orleans citizens.
KATHY CARMOUCHE
homemaker
New Orleans