As coronavirus restrictions are lifted, businesses in the greater New Orleans region are slowly starting to reopen and offer more services, or at least considering reopening. Adhering to the reopening guidelines and orders is critical both to protecting the health and well-being of our communities as well as boosting resident and visitor confidence; the expectation is, if followed appropriately, the guidelines will lead the region into broader reopening phases — additional businesses and public places open and restrictions further relaxed.
State and local leaders deserve tremendous credit for imposing decisive policies and closely collaborating on measures that have flattened the curve and slowed the coronavirus infection rate. As our region gradually emerges from pandemic lockdown and begins to build toward its new normal, continued — if not intensified — collaboration among governmental leaders is paramount to ensuring our regional economy not only recovers, but also becomes more resilient and sustainable through all future challenges.
Just as the coronavirus does not observe or recognize geographic boundaries, neither do economies. The economies of the parishes within the greater New Orleans region are dependent parts of an interconnected whole. The impact of the coronavirus on the regional economy is already being felt, and it is severe. And, although it is hard to predict the long-term economic effects of the pandemic, the available forecasts and models paint a grim picture. The transcendent economic challenges posed by the pandemic simply cannot, and should not, be solved within narrow parish boundaries.
Our region’s success in responding to this unprecedented crisis depends on its leaders’ ability to work together and avoid the trap of parochialism, which could undermine response efforts at best, and at worst derail them. Broad-based regional cooperation is one of the essential means in reviving, improving, and strengthening the greater New Orleans regional economy.
Despite our current challenges, our region’s future is bright. This crisis presents our region with an opportunity for change and advancement toward a dynamic economy and economic prosperity for all. As long as our leaders work together toward this common goal, our region will thrive.
The Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region supports and encourages regional cooperation. We urge our leaders to build on and continue to improve their current engagement efforts. It is good for us all.
JOE EXNICIOUS
chairman, Business Council of New Orleans and the River Region