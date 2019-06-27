My husband and I took road trips to Houston in May and to Wisconsin and Illinois in June. On the way to Houston through Baton Rouge, we were bombarded by roadside billboards advertising the lawyers' "services" we could obtain by calling their phone numbers. There were many, many, many of them. I wonder if the number and size of these signs don't create accidents and, therefore, provide clients for them.
On the way to Illinois and Wisconsin, we don't recall seeing any of these billboards. In fact, there were not many billboards at all except those letting you know what hotel or restaurant services were available at the next exit or two. The highways were so beautiful, and we could appreciate the countryside views and all of the flowers along the side of the road. There is no question in my mind that the huge insurance premiums are one of the effects of the signs. The signs are annoying and very costly to the residents of Louisiana
Elsa Nichols
retired
New Orleans