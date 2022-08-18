George Will implies in his opinion piece that we need to placate the minority of very vocal and volatile cadre of bullies who ignore all facts and have made Donald Trump an idol.
Will states the rule of law is important but expounds that social comity and domestic tranquility must be considered in the equation, thus making the argument that the U.S. Justice Department and the majority of the citizens need to look the other way to pacify the minority cult who are willing to lie and say things that have no basis in fact, violently revolt and halt the rule of law and the democratic process.
Will claims that “fiat justice” is not the ideal, and that we should “trust” and practice “prudence” but ignores the facts that the White House and the FBI have been trying to negotiate with Trump ever since he left office to get these illegally removed documents that belong to the government archives, and that he claimed officially through his lawyer that he had no more documents.
Those who raise an objection to the retrieval of these documents expose their belief that they are above the ordinary “folk” who face the consequences of illegal actions.
This idea that one cannot expose or hold a president, a congressional representative or a political candidate accountable is absurd. These are the ones who need to be held even more closely to the letter of the law so they can model behavior for all, especially since they will be or are in a leadership role, so that we can have trust in the government.
The majority have been patient and hopeful all the while enduring Trump’s lies and naivete in both domestic and world matters, and the majority are relieved that the gaslighters are being being brought to justice.
DONNA CAIRE
massage therapist
Abita Springs