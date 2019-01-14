I read with interest state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson’s letter, “Do your jobs, congressional members.” Wow, was a member of the political elite actually calling out fellow politicians for what we citizens so painfully see from elected officials on a daily basis? Of course not. It was simply a partisan hit-job that now permeates the country at all political levels. Peterson laments congressional leaders doing little to nothing toward bipartisan negotiation with the interest of the citizens in mind, rather than that of their chosen political party. Peterson specifically called out members of the Republican party who, according to her, need to focus on the job they have and get the government back open. It is as if it is a one-way street. Not a single mention of the word "Democrat" was uttered except in her signature line, where she is listed as “chair, Louisiana Democratic Party." Ahhh. To quote Peterson verbatim: “The hypocrisy is astonishing, but not surprising.”
Chris Holmes
law clerk
Chalmette