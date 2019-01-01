I do not feel we should spend the millions on the Comite River Diversion Canal since it has taken so long to get anything done. We will be spending a lot of money to maybe lower the Amite River stage at Denham Springs by about 1.5 feet if we have another flood like in 2016. That may save a few people, but in my case, I would still have to repair my house due to about 9 inches of water.
I feel we should take the money U.S. Rep. Garret Graves got, and the tax money we have been paying for about 20 years, and work on the Comite and Amite rivers. If we cleaned out, widened and deepened these two rivers so Amite can flow all the way to Lake Manchac and even deepen part of the lake, we could flow a lot more water. These rivers have natural drainage flowing into them, so let’s make a way for the water to flow. There would be a lot less operating costs since we would not need the pumps and other equipment.
There would be a few people with camps and houses along the banks that may have to move, but some of those tend to flood a lot and maybe should be bought so the people could move.
Also, we should take some of the money and open up the dam along Interstate 12 to allow water to flow over the highway and not back up to the north. When the photo in The Advocate showed water flowing over the I-12 dam, the north side was about 4 feet deep, and on the south side, you could see the grass. That meant that properties to the north had a level of water about 4 feet higher than the south.
Texas is building interstates a lot, and the last time I was in Austin, Texas, they would slant part of the wall in each direction to create an opening but keep vehicles from crossing over. These openings could allow a lot of water to flow through. Also, every now and then, they made an opening large enough to get emergency vehicles through. We have about 14 miles of wall that an emergency vehicle can’t get from one side to the other on I-12 without finding a cloverleaf to change sides.
I believe with changes like this, we could do it for less money and minimize the flooding as well as improve the ability to handle emergencies on I-12.
We don't need to study projects to death. Let's just get them done.
Mickey Christensen
quality management consultant
Baton Rouge