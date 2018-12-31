FILE - This Oct. 23, 2018 file photo shows HealthCare.gov website on a computer screen in New York. A federal judge's ruling that the Obama health law is unconstitutional has landed like a stink bomb among Republicans, who've seen the politics of health care flip as Americans increasingly value the overhaul's core parts, including protections for pre-existing medical conditions and Medicaid for more low-income people. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)