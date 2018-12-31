The financial clash between Gov. John Bel Edwards and House Republican leaders over the Revenue Estimating Conference's $43 million of revenue projections has generated intense scrutiny from the Edwards administration, legislators, and even the media. If the House does not approve the projections, Edwards will not be able to use the projected revenue in his upcoming state budget, and the argument is that he will not have the money needed for teacher pay raises. One can only hope that the same level of budget scrutiny will be used for proposed spending on Medicaid — which has been Louisiana’s top fiscal priority for the last several years. Maybe LDH will even be required to submit budget projections for Medicaid spending like the Revenue Estimating Conference does?
Speaking of fiscal priorities, what should Louisiana’s priorities be? In order to answer that question, consider the following facts:
- Louisiana’s portion of Medicaid spending has increased $1.6 billion per year over the last eight years, increasing from $1.7 billion to $3.3 billion per year. That is an average increase of $200 million every year. Teachers meanwhile have not received a pay raise since 2013, and their compensation is now $8,300 below the U.S. average teacher pay.
- Edwards is proposing a $1,000 per year increase in teachers’ salaries, which will cost the state $50 million per year. He wants to pay for this from new revenue rather than to cut spending.
- Increasing Medicaid costs were at the center of state budget battles all across America. In 2017, 22 states faced budget shortfalls and at least 10 could not agree on a new budget before the start of their next fiscal year. In the past legislators were willing to cut funding for education, transportation, police, but rarely to Medicaid.
- According to CMS (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) projections, Medicaid’s annual cost for Louisiana is projected to surpass $6.1 billion by 2026 —which equates to approximately an increase of $300 million per year for Louisiana taxpayers. Today the state is choking on its $3.3 billion annual cost; $6.1 billion will be sure death.
- Teachers all across America are facing severe discipline problems with their disadvantaged students. Over 75 percent of these students come from homes where there is no father as out of wedlock childbirths have exploded since the passing of the Great Society welfare programs in 1965.
In summary, our teachers are being forced to bear the weight of social problems created by failed government policies — while at the same time our political leaders are choosing not to address teacher pay as they expand Medicaid. Is it possible that we have our fiscal priorities in the wrong place?
Steve Gardes
CPA
Lafayette