In the Jan. 31 edition of The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate, Kathryn Lopez wrote her view and praised the words of Trump's speech to the March for Life gathering in D.C.
Her dedication to a cause is admirable but her naiveté, as well as that of most Catholic bishops, priests, religious and laity is indeed frightening.
Are they naive enough to believe Trump actually wrote that speech? He doesn't know any words with more than two syllables and he never speaks or talks in complete sentences. If you want to praise someone praise his speech writer.
Are they naive enough to think Trump meant or cared about anything he said other than to get votes? Pro-life, as understood by Vatican II and Pope Francis and anyone with common sense, is from the womb to the tomb, not just in the womb.
Do you think a man who is so morally bankrupt and so obviously anti-life as Trump, a misogynist who brags about his conquests of women while demeaning and degrading people who do not agree with him, really cares about life? Do you think a man who tried to force Marla Maples, while he was still married to Ivana, to abort their illegitimate child is pro-life? (Editor’s note: Trump has denied that contention.)
Do you think that a man who puts children in cages, separates families, supports the rise of white separatists is pro-life? Until most bishops, priests, religious and laity truly understand the Beatitudes, a sermon not written by a speechwriter but from the heart and a sense of morality, they have no right claiming they are "pro-life."
When will you naive people wake up and realize Trump and his supporters are only for Trump?
TOM SMITH
retired insurance sales, education
Metairie