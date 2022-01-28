When you live in a city like New Orleans, coming together is just something you do.
For the last several months, the seven members of the Orleans Parish School Board have been working diligently to find the next leader of our public school system. Our Board understands that this task is one of the most significant undertakings we will have.
Since 2015, Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr. has overseen the unification and transformation of our district through his leadership and dedication to the students, teachers, and staff of NOLA Public Schools.
To find the transformational, equity-minded superintendent that our city needs, we’re asking for your help. We need to hear from parents, educators, faith and community leaders, and anyone invested in the success of the youth of New Orleans. Thankfully, the Greater New Orleans Foundation has already provided a grant of $140,000 to assist us in this process.
Next week, we will be conducting eight community engagement sessions to hear what qualities you would like to see in the next leader of our school system. To find out how to join those sessions and see news, detailed updates, and a schedule regarding the search process, go to www.NOLAsuperintendentsearch.com.
The superintendent is one of the most important leaders in our community. It is vital to have a community voice and input in the process.
Our city thrives when the community is engaged and united in the success of our students. Together, we can find the transformative and aspirational leader that will help us create the brighter future deserved by our children and city alike.
ETHAN ASHLEY AND OLIN PARKER
past and current Orleans Parish School Board presidents
New Orleans