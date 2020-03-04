Thanks to Pres Kabacoff/Walton Foundation for their support in reinstating Bob Marshall's column to The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate. Commentary regarding one of Louisiana's most pressing concerns is sorely needed.
In his Feb. 23 column, Marshall focused on recent scientific research demonstrating the rise of sea levels at faster rates than previously predicted, reaching between 2 to 3.3 feet higher by 2100. Indeed, the Mississippi River remained at flood stage for seven months in 2018, the longest period since the Great Flood of 1927, and flooding has already occurred this spring upriver in the Northern states and likely coming our way.
We know that loss of natural storm protection, including wetlands and cypress forests, has left New Orleans more vulnerable to rising waters. St. Bernard Parish and the Lower Ninth Ward experienced Hurricane Katrina's most violent flooding specifically because dredging for the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet destroyed vital marshland. According to the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation, flooding was worsened at the intersection of MRGO and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, which tragically funneled storm surge right into our communities.
The Corps of Engineers’ pending suggestion that Mississippi River levels be allowed into the city along the Industrial Canal right of way as far as Galvez Street to float bigger barge tows more efficiently seems counter to needs of a vulnerable city tired of flooding and high-risk navigation improvements.
Imagine jogging or walking a dog beneath 25-foot concrete walls where green levees and vistas once abounded and ask yourself how you feel about flood safety and progress, and asking why you are still here.
Restoration of the MRGO ecosystem continues to stall, as Marshall says. Yet the Corps keeps on for navigation that has been a large part of the problem. But we don't need further degradation to the urban landscape by expanding the lock and IHNC canal. We would not have to brace ourselves for rescue constantly if more common sense were employed by those who should know better, including our political leaders.
Thank you to Bob Marshall.
JOHN KOEFERL
Citizens Against Widening the Industrial Canal
New Orleans