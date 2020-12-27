During the last four years, our country has embraced and seemed to embellish societal divisiveness, which in many cases has culminated in violence and unrest, I would suggest we continue in that vein with the distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Obviously, there is not going to be enough vaccine to initially vaccinate many in our society. So decisions need to be made about who should get it first. This is a tough decision. However, I would like to help in this process by proposing a list of those individuals who should get it last, by utilizing the latest schisms in our society.
Lowest on the vaccine-receiving list should be all those individuals who refuse to wear a mask that could potentially slow the spread of COVID-19 and impact the economic lockdown that is occurring nationwide. And let’s not forget those individuals that hosted and continue to host large gatherings in defiance of federal and state guidelines. Obviously, these individuals must think COVID-19 is no worse than the seasonal flu and certainly doesn’t even justify the use of the term “pandemic” when discussing it. Therefore, in keeping with their thought processes, if they’re not concerned, likewise, we shouldn’t be concerned about putting them in the beginning of the vaccine line, no matter what their age or medical condition.
Others deserving a place at the end of the line should be any congressional or state legislator or official who filed a court case against, or refused to enforce, federal or state-mandated COVID-19 mandates, or publicly flouted such guidelines. This includes Louisiana heavyweights Attorney General Jeff Landry; state House Republicans; members of Congress like John Kennedy, Steve Scalise, Garret Graves, Mike Johnson, Ralph Abraham and Clay Higgins. All must be at the end of the vaccine line.
While I realize that my tongue-in-cheek suggestion will not fly, one needs to consider the logic of my case. Many don’t want to assist others by restricting the spread of COVID-19 and yet are scared enough of COVID-19 to want to be one of the first to be protected from it. Am I missing something?
JIM ANDERSON
retired administrator
Ponchatoula