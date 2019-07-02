I am encouraged that the newly launched The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate is in good hands. For 42 years, it was my privilege to work as a writer and editor in The Times-Picayune newsroom. There is no substitute for a local daily newspaper willing to spare no effort in telling its readers what they need to know. Reporting what makes our community tick is vital to its quality of life. Three deliveries a week just didn’t cut it. Best wishes.
James Haddican
retired newspaperman
Terrytown