My last five trips on Interstate 10 during the last month encountered the following problems: a two-hour delay going into Metairie (total trip three hours); a one-hour delay going to Lake Charles; a second two-hour delay going to Metairie; a narrow escape from a three-hour delay on the Lake Charles I-10 bridge heading east. I escaped by taking the I-210 bypass just before the bypass access became inaccessible.
I also encountered closure of the eastbound lanes halfway down on the Baton Rouge to New Orleans route, necessitating a detour to Airline Highway, a notoriously slower route.
We last experienced an abundance of speed-related, serious crashes during the administration of Gov. Mike Foster. His decision to increase patrols on the interstates (particularly on the spillway/basin bridges), enforce limits and limit large trucks to the right lanes resulted in dramatic improvements with safer driving and much rarer serious crashes. The positive impact was notable for quite some time.
However, a gradual reduction in patrols has coincided with a dramatic escalation in speeding, accidents, extreme delays and a complete disregard for safety in construction zones. Now, instead of seeing 18-wheelers observing speed limits in the right lane, I routinely find them passing me at 80 mph or more in the left lane on the spillway/basin bridges.
While it is true that the "responsibility is on the drivers," the presence and influence of our police forces are critical. While the tragic loss of life and crippling injuries should be our major concern, the effects on our economy should not be underestimated. Across the land, Louisiana is noted for an outdated highway system with notorious delays impacting commerce. We should not compound the problem with dangerous driving.
WAYNE STROMEYER
retired physician
Baton Rouge