Responding to the May 26 letter, "Cautiously optimistic," we are in agreement that deadly force by police officers should not be used unless in fear for their life. In response to it being inflicted more often in the Black community than any other ethnic group, it should be noted that according to statistics the majority of criminal activity is caused by young Black males. The Black community should study why this is occurring and what can be done to change these statistics.
My husband and I are White and raised two children in a stable loving home. We also had the "talk" with both of our children about being respectful to police officers if they are ever in a situation involving police.
This was not our only "talk" with them regarding respect. We told them they were to be respectful of all people, teachers, store clerks, mail man, people with disabilities and so forth. They have both grown into two people with good morals and know what is right and what is wrong.
Today our society has it backward, although I agree the police actions against George Floyd were wrong and the officer was rightly held accountable, it is wrong to make George Floyd into a martyr and role model. On this same day, in this newspaper was reported the death of Detective Stephen Arnold who worked for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. He was shot by a criminal in 2016 and was in a coma until his death this week. There were no protests or riots associated with his death just the families' grief and loss of another good officer.
PAMELA MALONE
retired RN
Metairie