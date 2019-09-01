This schematic represents an early design concept for the Mid-Breton Sediment Diversion, to be located in Plaquemines Parish on the east bank of the Mississippi Rivernear Wills Point, or about 68 miles above Head of Passes. This proposal includes a channel to capture sediment and water from the river, a gated diversion structure east of Louisiana 39 and a possible gated back structure at the eastern end of a wide conveyance channel.