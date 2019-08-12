Isn’t it sad that many of our members of Congress have declared that they will not support any kind of gun laws? Even U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, who almost lost his life by gunfire. still declares that he will not support any kind of new gun laws. One even says that considering gun laws at this time would be reactionary. Well, please react.
None except U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond condemned the rhetoric from our White House occupant as helping to stir up the type of gun incidents that we are experiencing.
Assault weapons should never be available except to warriors, and insane persons should never be able to buy guns. And due to our former governor in Louisiana, have an abundance of folks on the street with mental illnesses.
These representatives were elected to sponsor legislation that would help protect us. We all need protection from the assault weapons being sold and the insane persons who are buying these weapons. We, therefore, should let these representatives know that we will remember them at election time. And right now, we should let them know they are not protecting us. Email and/or call them to let them know we are depending on them to protect us.
Merle T. Harris
retired educator
New Orleans