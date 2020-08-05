Restrictions on gathering. Libraries. Schools. It is a choice made to protect a small, unknown, variable proportion of the population. It’s a choice developed by countless committees made up of individuals who are undoubtedly honest, hard-working, thoughtful and yet also human and fallible, for a population that is wrapped in fear.
Many of these committees, experts, state health officials and politicians are afraid of making the wrong choice and thus assuming responsibility for the ultimate existential threat of death. Death not necessarily of themselves, but of someone else, which of course makes it an even greater existential challenge.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell closed all of the bars in Orleans Parish. In the face of the end of increased unemployment benefits what does this mean for individuals and families?
Given the national debt what will all the increased benefits do to the overall economy as it stands now, not even discussing a proposed second stimulus package? What does it mean for our economic system when the government prints money?
Is this the way you are prepared to spend the rest of your life?
