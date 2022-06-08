Recent polls show President Joe Biden's approval dipping to the lowest of his presidency. Reuters had only 36% of U.S. adults approving of his performance.
Catering to the far-left green energy climate change fanatics resulted in disastrous policies.
The war on fossil fuels reversed the U.S. as energy independent to depending on foreign imports. The release of oil from the emergency stockpile of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is a political ploy with no effect on reducing gas prices.
Inflation is at a 40-year high, with gas forecast to reach $6 per gallon this summer. His incompetence on the Afghanistan withdrawal was a total embarrassment, costing 13 military lives. The open border policy has record numbers of immigrants crossing, along with drugs and potential terrorists.
To add to embarrassment and disgrace, this country runs short of baby formula due to the incompetence of the FDA. We now are forced to import formula from Europe.
His only policy appears to be reversing any and all Trump policies regardless of their effectiveness. Instead of the uniter he claimed to be at his inauguration, he divides by following Hilary Clinton's "basket of deplorables" comment by labeling the real threat to the country the "Ultra Maga People."
It is a wonder that his approval rating is as high as 36%.
RON CHAPOTON
financial planner
Hammond