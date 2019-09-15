Members of Congress, the media, and the general public are frustrated that gun control legislation has not been passed and wonder why it is so difficult.
Everyone with a functioning brain knows that as long as the people speaking the loudest for gun control are the same people speaking the loudest in favor of abortion, saving innocent lives is not the goal.
It brings to mind what a former co-worker used to tell people he thought were dishonest: “It’s not that I don’t trust you, its just that I ain’t got time to watch you.”
If the public could trust members of Congress to act on behalf of the greater good without any hidden agenda, legislation would already have been passed. Until they earn that trust, progress will remain difficult or impossible. The fault for lack of legislation rests primarily with an untrustworthy Congress.
Bo Bienvenu
retired
Prairieville