Jim Wharton was a giant of a man. I was honored to know him and to learn from him for 40 years.
I've read for decades the writings of my friend Lanny Keller, and we have not always agreed. But Lanny's tribute to the late, great Dr. James H. Wharton was spot on.
I was president of LSU's Inter-Fraternity Council in 1984 when stand-up men like Chancellor Wharton, Vice-Chancellor Lynn Pesson and others truly walked the walk — and bled purple and gold, like my father and me. They blazed an honorable trail young men should follow today.
Aside from providing real leadership to young college kids, the academic standards Jim Wharton championed really transformed our alma mater. And they've also transformed our whole community. I remained Dr. Wharton's mentee in our Rotary Club and I am very thankful for his always-candid guidance.
Now-departed LSU President-Chancellor F. King Alexander was mentioned in the same column by comparison. I submit there was no comparison. Alexander was interested in his résumé. Wharton was focused on his students. Our community has learned painful lessons from Alexander's talk. We are much better because of Wharton's walk-stewardship of our university and her students. God bless Jim Wharton.
JEFF ANGERS
nonprofit executive
Baton Rouge