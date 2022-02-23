I was pleased to read about Deonte Harty's foundation, Tay Nation, encouraging and supporting incarcerated youths.
While I can't agree with Deonte's entire position, I also support rehabilitation of our youth. However, when a 15-year-old carjacks the vehicle of a close friend of mine, pointing a pistol at her temple, I believe the initial action must be to get him off the street.
If reforms are needed in juvenile detention, I am all for it and agree to support it with my tax dollars. But releasing this boy back into the street also does nothing in the way of rehabilitating and counseling. Part of education is the belief that evil actions have consequences.
I commend Harty's efforts and congratulate him on using his influence in a positive way.
MAURICE PILIE
retired professional engineer
Destrehan