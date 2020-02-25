Two years ago when my house insurance reached an amount close to $4,000, I wrote to Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon only to discover that he had permitted the insurers to elevate their cost 9.99%. When I learned this, I wrote to tell him I would remember him at election time. Unfortunately, I was one of only a few who remembered and he was reelected.
Now we’re faced with the widow’s penalty. I hope we have learned that we cannot let anyone stay in a position too long. If we do, they forget for whom they are working — you and me, not themselves.
MERLE T. HARRIS
retired educator
New Orleans