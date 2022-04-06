On behalf of Louisiana, I was pleased to host Vice President Kamala Harris recently. We appreciated the historical aspect of her visit and her leadership in announcing the expansion of broadband to rural parts of our state.
She spoke to many Louisianans who rely on the energy industry for their livelihoods and heard how the Biden administration has the opportunity to protect jobs and secure our state’s future through thoughtful, responsible energy decisions. The oil and gas industry has a $73 billion impact on our state, supports nearly 250,000 jobs and pays $4.5 billion in state and local taxes. That’s money to build our roads, support our schools, rebuild our coastlines, and help working families get ahead.
Offshore drilling is the engine that powers our state, but that is now all at risk. At the end of June, America’s five-year offshore oil lease program — which provides the legal framework for new investments and production in the Gulf — is set to expire. Rather than renewing this program, as the Obama administration did in 2016, the Department of the Interior is poised to purposefully miss the deadline.
I am proud of President Biden’s steadfast efforts to fight climate change, but I hope the administration will seek a solution that includes offshore drilling, as the program is supporting our state’s environment and helping to mitigate the climate change already occurring. This year alone, the inability to close on lease sales programmed for 2021 cost Louisiana as much as $40 million in coastal resiliency and restoration funding. We will lose much more if the program is allowed to expire.
The Biden administration has an opportunity to pivot to the oil and gas industry as a strategic, reliant bridge to a clean future. Louisiana’s oil and gas industry needs a seat at the table, so we can realize the better, cleaner future promised to us by this administration.
DUSTIN MILLER
state representative, District 40
Opelousas