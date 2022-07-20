I recently attended the five-year "smoke-free" anniversary of the Whiskey Cowboy Saloon in Jefferson Parish. Not inhaling secondhand smoke was so freeing, and hearing from the staff and visiting band about how this decision has positively impacted their health and well-being was encouraging.
As well as being good for health, smoke-free laws are also good for business. Research from areas that have already passed an ordinance shows that being smoke-free saves casinos, restaurants and bars money in the long run and that customers are more likely to visit an establishment where they are not exposed to secondhand smoke.
Casino workers are at an even higher risk for illness related to secondhand smoke than other hospitality workers, and casino patrons were also found to have significantly elevated levels of a tobacco-specific lung carcinogen after a four-hour visit to a casino that allowed smoking.
Everyone has the right to breathe clean, smoke-free air. Jefferson Parish should join the ranks of more than 1,155 cities and counties and 28 states that have laws requiring all workplaces, including casinos and bars, to be 100% smoke-free.
Workers should not have to choose between a job and their own health.
KATHLEEN JUDGE
retired service representative
Kenner