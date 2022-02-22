Your recent editorial views rising flood insurance rates with alarm. We all agree, but let's look a little closer.
You ask, "Is the economic vitality of vast coastal regions of the United States to be endangered by National Flood Insurance Program premiums?" This question reminds me of old Westerns, where someone attempts to throw the good guys off the trail of the bad guys by pointing in the wrong direction and shouting, "They went thataway!"
However, flood insurance has nothing to do with cowboys, outlaws or editorial misdirection. It is simply a calculation involving assessed risk and projected costs. That calculation clearly recognizes the rising chances of flooding related to climate change and the rising cost of rebuilding infrastructure in flood prone areas, like south Louisiana.
It is obvious that many areas of our country are seeing and expecting more and more flooding. The cost of flood insurance must reflect that reality.
Those who choose to invest in property prone to increasing flood risk must pay increasing premiums. Local musician Johnny Sansone puts it like this: "It's the cost of living in a poor man's paradise."
ROBERT LEAKE III
retired programmer
Algiers