It should now be blindly obvious to anyone with an IQ higher than a bag of peanuts that the “Republican Party” (aka the Party of Trump) has neither the ability or any intention of actually governing. They instead are simply a group of people whose only interest is the acquisition and retention of personal power and wealth obtained through that power. They have given up any pretense of morality, any cloak of patriotism, any sense of shame. Nothing matters but protecting the most reprehensible man to ever disgrace the office of the presidency of the United States, a man who is a glaring failure on so many levels — duplicitous, ignorant, racist, self-absorbed narcissistic, insecure, arrogant, unprincipled, spiteful and infantile in his treatment of John McCain.
Donald Trump is nakedly trying to seize absolute power, attempting to conceal neither his intent or motives. He worships at the altar of Vladimir Putin and all the other ruthless dictators who have managed to wrest power from democracy. What president before Trump would have spoken in admiration of these tyrannical thugs? What president would be unambiguously servile to a Russian tyrant while condemning this nation's highest intelligence agencies as liars using Putin as corroboration? All the while our spineless, bobblehead gaggle of sycophants who occupy our legislative branch (including our own John Kennedy, Bill Cassidy and Steve Scalise) are enabling him his every wish, abrogating their constitutional responsibilities as a check on the excesses of the executive power which certainly need to be reined in more than any other time in history. They are willing to sacrifice anything as long as it will get them re-elected.
Make no mistake, what is happening is a struggle for the very existence of the United States as a democracy. Trump has every intention of destroying all of the checks and balances on his power. He intends to assume absolute control of our government and has, so far, been rather successful at it. He has delegitimized the press, gotten rid of many career government employees who had the audacity to think that their job was to try to fulfill the mandate of their agency rather than fulfill the wishes of Trump, appointed as department executives people whose sole intent is to destroy that department, or who don’t even know what the department does.
The final result of this grossly incompetent, wholly inept president, if he is successful in his efforts, will be the same as the other dictators of our time — a country financially bankrupt, divided into warring factions united only in anger, poverty and hopelessness.
This will not end well for the American people.
Jim Grice
retired
New Orleans