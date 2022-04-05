Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Gov. John Bel Edwards may be surprised to learn how high the per capita murder rate is, one of the highest in the land of the free. You may have better odds of being murdered in Louisiana than any of the other killing fields in America.
What are these leaders doing about it? Apparently, nothing. They seem to feel that it is the price of doing business.
My son, Spencer Hudson, joined the ranks of the murdered as he stood behind the bar of Cat's Meow earning a living when his life was senselessly taken by a 40-mm slug fired from Bourbon Street by a woman showing her pique over nothing. This woman not only killed my only child, but she also killed his mother and myself as well.
Our so-called leaders must unhandcuff the police and issue orders to use whatever force is needed, including lethal force when necessary. The police are not the problem, the problem is the savages roaming the street looking for prey.
Whether we admit it or not, we are in a war every bit as dangerous and deadly as is now occurring in Ukraine. It has to stop: All of us are subject to a premature lottery of death and it is time to stop it.
The governor and mayor should do their duty, which is to protect those who are law-abiding citizens. It is job one!
FELTON HUDSON
retired, flight operations
Saint Simons Island, Georgia