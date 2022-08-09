When I was growing up, I lived in a house raised off the ground by brick pillars, as were most houses in my neighborhood. As the summer grew hotter, my friends and I played under the house where the temperature was cooler, and sometimes there was even a breeze.
If my house had been on a slab, this play area would have been eliminated. I would have no respite from the heat after pumping my homemade swing higher and higher, hanging from the oak tree in the front/side yard.
Since I lived on a corner and next to an empty field, I had the luxury of having a breeze under the house most of the summer. If the field had been turned into a housing development or apartments, first cement would have been poured, forcing drainage into my yard, and the buildings would definitely have stopped the cross-breeze.
Think about this: Put a moratorium on new building, more parking lots, more slabs until most standing structures have been used or torn down. Repurpose/renovate houses/buildings that are condemned or just standing vacant. Neighborhoods would come alive again: no more rundown, roofless, falling-down houses/buildings, and no more cement being poured to stop rain falling directly into the ground.
Certainly, there are other considerations to counter climate change, but these suggestions solve many more problems than just climate change, and they’re not difficult to accomplish. Some city planners and private individuals have already repurposed empty buildings and brought life back to dead-but-once-alive areas of town.
Invest in what already exists, and improve the look of each village, town, city and metropolis in Louisiana. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?
DIANE T. MARTIN
retired educator
Morgan City