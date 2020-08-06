Now, as the virus wreaks havoc across the country, peaking and continuing to spread in a majority of states, laid-off workers have yet another burden to face: the end of the $600 unemployment benefits provided by the CARES Act. This stipend has given families the ability to pay their rent or mortgage, to make care payments, or afford groceries and prescriptions. This additional $600 stipend has quite literally meant life or death for millions of American families.
To be clear, I think people want to be employed, because a job is about more than a paycheck — it's a source of dignity. Unfortunately, millions are out of work through no fault of their own and unless the U.S. Senate passes the HEROES Act, which proposes continuing these payments into January, many innocent Americans will needlessly suffer, our economy will continue to spiral downward and economic recovery will take longer.
It's time to pass the HEROES Act, extend unemployment and keep the working people in America whole.
ERNEST STEPHENS
president, Greater Baton Rouge AFL-CIO
Baton Rouge