I read a letter to the editor that criticized Walt Handelsman’s “Best Way and Worst Way” to stay 6 feet away cartoon.
I’ll say this, it was thought-provoking. At first blush, I too thought it was a little too morbid for the times. However, I have been reading his cartoons for a while and realized sometimes his message is obvious and easy to grasp. However, sometimes he goes deep and it requires that you ponder it a little.
If I may be so bold as to give my interpretation of his message it’s this:
Either take heed to the warnings of our physicians, experts and government officials in their efforts to keep us all safe or find yourself in a hole from which you can’t dig yourself out.
If we need to be shocked into taking this crisis seriously then so be it. I myself applaud Walt for pulling off the gloves. This is one time we need to be candid and, if necessary, morbidly honest.
GREG THOMSON
plant manager
Walker