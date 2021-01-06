I urge LSU’s Faculty Senate to vote against the resolution asking university officials to require students to take a course focusing on African American contributions to Louisiana and America.
There are several reasons why requiring such a course is a bad idea, but several quickly come to mind. First, contributions by Black Americans, like any other Americans, should not be diminished or exaggerated and should be covered in Louisiana and American history courses using well-researched and apolitical history textbooks.
Second, the alleged need for such a requirement presupposes that there exists systemic racism either on campus or in society at large, which is not borne out by credible data or by the vast majority of contemporary Americans’ experiences.
Third, the suggestion that such a requirement will make LSU more welcoming to minorities and women seems misguided since students should seek higher education at LSU because they can get a high-quality degree for good value, not because they wish to have special treatment because of their race.
Fourth, requiring such an academic course creates a slippery slope toward a perceived need to also require special courses covering contributions by American Hispanics, Asians, Indians, etc.
Fifth, common sense suggests such a requirement will only cause more resentment among non-Black students, which paradoxically works against the supposed goals sought to be addressed by the sponsors of such a requirement.
So, what if an Association of American Colleges and Universities survey may have found 60% of universities have instituted a required course addressing the histories and/or concerns of students who are not White. I would view LSU’s not going down this road more as an opportunity to burnish its credentials as an excellent and principled institution of higher learning for all students as opposed to one that appears to be anxious to play the identity politics game that seems so much in vogue today.
