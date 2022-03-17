I really liked your recent editorial chastising U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise for being such a sycophant for Donald Trump. And on the very next page was George Will describing Donald Trump as a "stray orange hair to be flicked off the nation's sleeve." That's telling it like it is.
Scalise is likable, conservative, ambitious and collegial, but he should not "promote revisionist fantasies in a crisis." I am a lifelong Republican and I prefer leaders with strong principles, such as Liz Cheney, Bill Cassidy and Mitt Romney.
A friend of mine, a Catholic priest, recently described Trump as an "amoral egotist." That is certainly succinct and accurate. (Both of us are speaking as individual thinking Americans, not for our respective denominations that usually avoid partisan politics, probably wisely.)
QUIN BATES
retired Episcopal deacon
Marrero